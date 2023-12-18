PLI scheme for construction equipment could help attract FDI: JCB India CEO

How significant is the Indian market for JCB?

India is also the largest market for JCB. Additionally, the largest number of our machines are being produced in India. Of every two machines sold in India, one is a JCB product .

Can you elaborate on your India story and your future plans here?

We have today more than 770 outlets and about 65 dealers across the country. We want to take that to 1,500 across the country in the next two years. We want to expand our reach and go closer to our customers, particularly in rural India. Our facilities are in Manesar, Pune, Jaipur and a brand new one in Vadodara, which is an export-oriented unit. We are also constantly looking at enhancing the capacity as the market grows.

What are your plans for Karnataka?

In Karnataka, we have a warehouse in Bangalore, which is supporting the whole of South India and we have six major dealers. We are looking forward to having more outlets in the rural parts of Karnataka.

Market watchers say rural demand has been muted over the years but now there are green shoots. What is your view on the rural economy?

More than 65% of our machines are sold in rural India. Of these, 65% to 70% of first-time buyers. I am very heartened to see the rural economy improving, particularly in the last year. We are also seeing the benefits of various initiatives of the central government like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. I would also say that the investments by the state governments are also improving to creation of rural infrastructure.

What are your expectations from the upcoming Union Budget?

I think the direction is set - investment in infrastructure. I don’t expect that this is going to change whether it is this budget or in the future, because there is still so much infrastructure to be created. As the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced due to the General Elections, new projects may not be announced. Maybe Q2 of the calendar year may be a bit slow, but then Q3 and Q4, will compensate. So we are expecting the growth to continue.