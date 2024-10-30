Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Police summon Aviva India CEO in discrimination case, company denies allegations

Aviva denied the discrimination accusations as being 'factually incorrect'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 10:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 10:06 IST
India NewsBusiness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us