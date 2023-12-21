Pornhub owner reaches deal with US prosecutors over sex trafficking ties

New York: The company that owns and operates adult entertainment websites including Pornhub.com has reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Justice Department over its ties to an alleged sex trafficking operation, court records showed.

Lawyers for Montreal-based Aylo Holdings, formerly known as MindGeek, are set to appear in Brooklyn federal court later on Thursday for a hearing on the proposed agreement, according to the records.

Federal prosecutors say Aylo's websites hosted content from pornography websites GirlsDoPorn.com (GDP) and GirlsDoToys.com (GDT), whose creators and operators were charged in California in 2019 with deceiving and coercing young women to appear in sex videos. Several were convicted.