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Price hikes coming? Elevator giant battles logistics and energy surge amid West Asia conflict

Schindler CEO Paolo Compagna said on a call with analysts that the company was facing additional cost ​inflation in terms of ⁠logistics, fuel and energy costs and commodities.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:06 IST

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