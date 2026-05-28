Profit Dip, revenue surge: What’s behind this logistics player’s latest numbers?

<p>A listed logistics player has posted its audited financial results for FY26, revealing a mixed performance that is likely to grab investor attention. While annual revenue from operations climbed to ₹57,282 lakh from ₹53,631 lakh in FY25, profitability saw pressure with profit before tax slipping to ₹2,913 lakh from ₹3,609 lakh, reflecting rising operational costs and financial expenses.</p><p>Tiger Logistics (India) Limited informed stock exchanges that its board approved the quarterly and yearly audited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, with statutory auditors issuing an unmodified opinion on the financial statements. The board meeting was held on May 27, 2026, according to the filing.</p><p>The company’s expenses rose notably during the year, with operating expenses touching ₹51,407 lakh, up from ₹47,965 lakh a year earlier. Finance costs and employee benefit expenses also contributed to the margin squeeze despite topline growth.</p><p>Its balance sheet, however, remains stable with total assets rising to ₹26,262 lakh and cash reserves standing above ₹5,091 lakh. The numbers indicate steady operational expansion, though investors will closely watch whether stronger revenues can translate into improved profitability in coming quarters.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>