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Profit Dip, revenue surge: What’s behind this logistics player’s latest numbers?

The company’s expenses rose notably during the year, with operating expenses touching ₹51,407 lakh, up from ₹47,965 lakh a year earlier.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:48 IST

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