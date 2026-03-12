Promoter group increases stake in small-cap communications firm; Stock watch ahead?

<p>Hema Sanjeev Bhatia, a member of the promoter group for Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited, has officially disclosed a significant increase in her shareholding. The disclosure, dated March 11, 2026, was submitted to BSE Limited in compliance with SEBI’s Takeover Regulations.</p><p>Transaction Details</p><p>The acquisition involved 2,500,000 equity shares, representing 1.78% of the company’s total voting capital. This transaction was executed on March 9, 2026, through a preferential allotment resulting from the conversion of warrants.</p><p>Impact on Ownership</p><p>Prior to this acquisition, Hema Sanjeev Bhatia held 1,222,660 shares, or approximately 0.94% of the target company. </p><p>Following the conversion, new total holding stands at 3,722,660 shares. Updated ownership stake is 2.65%.</p><p>The conversion has also led to an expansion of the company’s overall equity base. The total equity share capital of Bhatia Communications increased from 130,152,000 shares before the acquisition to 140,652,000 shares of ₹1 each following the allotment.</p><p>This move reinforces the promoter group's commitment to the Surat-based entity as it adjusts its capital structure to accommodate the newly issued shares.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>