Promoters pump crores in this company as 1.05 crore warrants turn into shares — Stock watch ahead?

<p>Bhatia Communications & Retial (India) Limited has approved the conversion of 1.05 crore warrants into equity shares, bringing in fresh capital of about ₹18.7 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The decision was taken at the company's board meeting held on March 9, 2026.</p><p>The warrants have been converted into 1.05 crore equity shares of face value Re 1 each at an issue price of ₹23.75 per share, including a premium of ₹22.75. The conversion was completed after warrant holders paid the remaining 75% of the issue price — ₹17.8125 per warrant, aggregating ₹18,70,31,250.</p><p>Among the key allottees, Hema Sanjeev Bhatia and Garima Nikhil Bhatia converted 25 lakh warrants each, while Forbes EMF converted 50 lakh warrants. Other participants included Pankajkumar Kishorkumar Ahuja and Rahul Chawla Rajkumar, who converted 2.5 lakh warrants each.</p><p>Following the conversion, the company's issued and paid-up share capital has increased to ₹14.06 crore, comprising 14.06 crore equity shares of Re 1 each. The newly issued shares will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares, the company said.</p>