<p>Bengaluru: Puravankara Limited, a real estate developer, on Friday reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 58.48 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 94 crore in Q3FY25, underscoring a sharp recovery driven by improved execution, project completions and operating discipline. </p><p>This single quarter’s performance has offset a large part of the cumulative losses recorded in the previous two quarters, primarily due to handover delays in H1FY26 arising from regulatory transitions, including e-Khata implementation and by-law changes, the company said in a statement.</p>.<p>Total revenue for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 1,104 crore, up 231% Year-on-Year.</p>.<p>Customer collections increased 22% YoY to Rs 1,140 crore, reflecting stronger cash conversion and improving operating efficiency. </p><p>For 9MFY26, total project revenue stood at Rs 2,305 crore, up 51% YoY, while customer collections rose 8% YoY to Rs 3,045 crore. Operating cash inflows for the nine-month period stood at Rs 3,504 crore, up 9% YoY which resulted in Rs 755 crore cash operating surplus for 9M FY26.</p>