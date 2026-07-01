PwC India launches Connected Cybersecurity Solutions Centre in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: PwC India launched its Connected Cybersecurity Solutions Centre (CCSC) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> on Wednesday. </p><p>The Centre is designed to help organisations defend smart factories, connected products, critical infrastructure and emerging technology environments against a sophisticated threat landscape.</p><p>Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India, said, "The Connected Cybersecurity Solutions Centre is more than a lab; it is a statement of intent. It reflects how deeply technology, engineering and innovation are now woven into the fabric of our firm — from the assets we build, to the platforms we run, to the way our people solve problems. As emerging technologies reshape every industry, we want our clients to see a firm that doesn't just advise on transformation but lives it."</p>.Infosys launches advanced AI, cybersecurity & space tech centre in Hubballi.<p>The Centre is powered by PwC's proprietary suite of cyber accelerators, including Smart Product (IoT) Shield, Smart Factory (OT) Shield, the Technical Compliance Management System (TCMS), the Cyber Nerve Centre (Fusion Centre), the Quantum & Crypto Service Platform, Digital Twin, Digital Assets (Blockchain) and Next-Gen Connectivity (5G) use cases. PwC said these solutions are unified by a common digital backbone of AI/ML, ELK, Edge Computing, Blockchain, PKI and Confidential Computing.</p><p>"Cybersecurity decisions today are made at the speed of business, and our clients need partners who can move with them — from boardroom strategy to a working proof of concept on the shop floor. The CCSC is built for that. Clients can walk in with a problem and walk out having seen their use case demonstrated, tested and validated on real hardware, real OT and real IoT environments. This dramatically shortens the journey from insight to impact, helps de-risk transformation programmes, and gives our clients far greater confidence in the security posture of their connected products and operations," said Siddharth Vishwnath, Partner and Leader – Risk Consulting, PwC India.</p>