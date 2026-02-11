<p>Bengaluru: Given the complexity of technologies in the semiconductor industry, we need more talent, and equally important, we need to skill them, said Srini Maddali, Senior Vice President, Engineering and HW Lead, Qualcomm India.</p><p>The US-based semiconductor company recently announced the tape-out of its 2-nanometre semiconductor design. Maddali said this achievement is a testament to the strength and depth of the company's engineering teams in India.</p><p>“Working closely with global program and architecture teams on advanced semiconductor design requires the very best talent, and our India teams consistently deliver at a global standard. We collaborate closely with multiple stakeholders in India and around the world, who are driving ambitious digital transformation journeys. India continues to be an integral part of our global engineering roadmap," he added.</p><p>In an interaction with DH, he said the scale at which AI technology is accelerating is much bigger than what people assume. "We always look at how AI can help us- right from fundamental day-to-day activity to the most complex design development and also identifying them," he said.</p><p>The Qualcomm Bengaluru campus serves as a key engineering centre for development across next-generation wireless, AI, compute, and system-level technologies.</p><p>A nanometre in semiconductor manufacturing refers to the size of transistors and other components on a chip. Compared to 28nm or 14nm, 7nm chip contains smaller and densely packed transistors. Also, smaller transistors improve the chip's overall processing speed, apart from requiring less power to operate. Designed for high-performance computing and AI, 2nm is considered to power the AI revolution.</p><p>Recently, at the Qualcomm event, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned that the country started with 28 nanometre as it would cover about 75% of the needs, ranging from automotive, telecom, power management and strategic requirements.</p>.Sensex, Nifty close almost unchanged in choppy trade; IT shares decline.<p>The minister also highlighted that, with the talent pipeline now broad, the focus is to partner with universities to develop solutions across sectors. He added that we need to make sure that students and employees get the right skills that are needed to provide solutions to the world. "Industry-Academia should come up with a relevant course curriculum, and employees should be upskilled and reskilled. This will bring new opportunities for our country," he said.</p><p>Talking about 2nm, Maddali said it is a long journey to reach 2nm from 28nm. "The challenge is not only manufacturing, but production has to be good. These technologies are very expensive; we need to make sure the yield is very good," he said, adding 2nm is the cutting-edge latest technology, and it is very expensive to develop and design as well.</p><p>"Qualcomm is always identifying the skills and capabilities, and different centres have different capabilities and skill sets. We built the expertise, capabilities, talent, and we leverage global talent and build local talent," he said.</p><p>Qualcomm Technologies engineering teams in India contribute across design implementation, validation, AI optimisation and system integration, among others.</p><p>Recently, the chipmaker said the demand of AI is kind of creating a memory chip shortfall. Maddali said the semiconductor industry will have to respond and then correct it.</p>