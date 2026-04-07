Quick commerce to become $50 billion powerhouse by 2030: Google and Deloitte report

<p>Bengaluru: With growing number of people preferring quick deliveries and instant fulfilment, quick commerce is reshaping consumer expectations that the market is forecasted to grow 6X to reach $50 billion, serving about 70 million shoppers by 2030, according to the Google and Deloitte ‘The $250 Billion Commerce Frontier’ report.</p><p>Released on Tuesday, the report said the country's e-commerce market will reach $250 billion by 2030 from the present $90 billion.</p><p>It stated that the next wave of growth will be driven by tier-2+ markets and that the quick commerce model will also diversify beyond food to become a 40% to 45% non-food and service driven model with emergence of specialist vertical players in multiple categories.</p>.Quick commerce accounts for more than 70-75% of India’s online grocery orders, says report.<p>It also said that as quick commerce scales, hybrid models integrating offline branded retail could emerge contributing $15-20 billion incremental revenue.</p><p> The report mentioned that online shopper penetration remains at about 30% in India, which is lower than global peers, and this indicates substantial headroom for growth. By 2030, as 150 million new shoppers come online and the per capita e-commerce spend doubles, a younger, digital-native cohort of over 220 million Gen Z shoppers will contribute 45% of online spend.</p><p>Google also launched shopping features in Gemini app, available in English and Hindi, leveraging AI to enhance user experience.</p><p> Speaking on the occasion, Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director - Connected Consumer Commerce, Google India, said creators have become trusted advisors for consumers.</p>.Retail market expected to double to Rs 210-215 lakh crore in 2035: Report.<p>"This report gives us a road map based on four forces: Inspired, Immersive, Instant, and Intelligent," she said. These are expected to contribute about $100 billion to commerce growth by 2030.</p><p> Creator‑led commerce will become a key driver for e-commerce growth, contributing $25 billion in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) by 2030. Creators will influence product discovery and purchase through authentic and creative content, supported by live demos, trusted reviews, and category‑led guidance. Creator content will scale significantly, with creator-owned storefronts and online videos becoming instantly shoppable. Eventually, these formats will also help onboard 50-60 million new online shoppers from tier-2 markets, the report explained. By 2030, creators will influence 30% of total retail spend, with one in ten online purchases directly attributable to a creator storefront.</p><p>Anand Ramanathan, Partner & Consumer Industry Leader - South Asia, Deloitte said that they are also beginning to see the emergence of curation-as-a-service, with AI-led journeys reshaping discovery, decision-making and fulfilment. For businesses, the opportunity lies in combining intelligent technology, creator ecosystems and agile supply chains to drive deeper engagement, higher wallet share and sustainable growth, he said.</p><p>The report also stated that Live Commerce is set to become an $8 billion sector, powered by Gen Z adoption. "This shift transforms social discovery into a high-velocity, experience-led sales engine—most prominently across the Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics categories," it said.</p><p>Also, AI will drive 30–35% retail profitability boost. The report highlighted that AI is set to redefine retail profitability by hyper-personalising the shopping journey while driving significant operational efficiency.</p>