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Quick commerce to become $50 billion powerhouse by 2030: Google and Deloitte report

The report also stated that Live Commerce is set to become an $8 billion sector, powered by Gen Z adoption.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:23 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:23 IST
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