<p>Bengaluru: Rapido has raised $240 million in fresh capital, led by Prosus, with participation from WestBridge Capital and Accel, as well as other investors, as part of a $730 million primary and secondary financing round. This values the company at $3 billion on a post-money basis.</p> <p>This investment comes at a time when demand across Tier 2+ markets is accelerating, even as Rapido continues to expand its mobility offerings in Tier 1 cities. </p><p>The capital will be deployed to expand demand by creating new markets and deepening existing ones, grow the captain network and expand earning opportunities at scale, and invest in the technology and people, the ride-hailing platform said.</p> .Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider booked for molesting woman passenger in Indiranagar.<p>This includes deepening Rapido's footprint across high-growth markets, strengthening first and last-mile connectivity, and improving platform efficiency to deliver a more reliable and seamless experience, alongside focused investments in talent to support long-term scale.</p><p>Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido, said, "At Rapido, we've always believed that the true measure of mobility is not only the rides completed but also livelihoods created. This investment is about accelerating our ability to unlock both of these structurally. We are going deeper into markets where demand exists, but supply remains fragmented, building the density that gives captains reliable, predictable earnings. We will sharpen our focus on strengthening supply, building technologies, and expanding our multi-modal footprint, with far greater speed and intent."</p> .<p>Ashutosh Sharma, Head of India Ecosystem at Prosus, said, “Mobility is emerging as a foundational layer of India’s digital economy, with the potential to unlock significant economic participation. Our investment reflects a strong conviction in Rapido’s ability to scale sustainably while addressing real, large-scale challenges around access and livelihoods. Rapido has established a strong position by building a supply-led mobility platform with a clear focus on affordability and execution."</p><p>As part of its next phase, the company is also strengthening its focus on inclusivity, with targeted initiatives to onboard more women captains and enhance safety and accessibility for women riders. </p>