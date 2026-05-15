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Rapido raises $240 million in funding led by Prosus

This investment comes at a time when demand across Tier 2+ markets is accelerating, even as Rapido continues to expand its mobility offerings in Tier 1 cities.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:32 IST
Business NewsRapido

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