Raymond shares hit 52-week high; rally over 17%

New Delhi: Shares of Raymond rallied more than 17 per cent on Friday after the textile major said it will demerge the real estate business to unlock the value for shareholders and harness growth potential in the Indian property market.

The scrip of the company surged 17.30 per cent to trade at Rs 3,450.95 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, Raymond shares soared 16.83 per cent to trade at Rs 3,434.75 per piece.