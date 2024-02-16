RBI asks Paytm Payments Bank customers to shift to other banks by March 15

Bengaluru: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop facilitating deposits, credit transactions and top ups of customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) and other financial instruments to March 15. Earlier the deadline was set for February 29. The extension has been allowed in view of Paytm Bank’s large consumer base, a bulk of which is made up of merchants, who “may require a little more time to make alternative arrangements,” according to a statement from the central bank on Friday.

As may be recalled, On January 31, RBI barred PPBL from any further banking activities beyond February. It faulted the bank for persistent non-compliance and trigerring continued material supervisory concerns. PPBL had already been barred from onboarding any new customers since March 2022. There is no word yet on how the bank plans to extricate itself from the present predicament.

Paytm’s parent One97 Communications, in an exchange filing on Friday, also announced that Paytm has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank (by opening an escrow account). A nodal account is a special purpose account created by intermediaries like Paytm to hold funds from participating banks and customers like merchants and vendors. This comes as a relief after Paytm’s UPI services were brought under question on RBI’s February 29 deadline for the company to terminate its nodal account maintained by PPBL and settle all pipeline transactions held in it.