Regional niche can be big biz, finds Star Air

At a time when most Indian airlines are falling shy of profits, Star Air officials seem particularly gung ho about their bottomline. “Since we commenced our operations, we have been in green, and this year (FY24) too we are expecting to close in green,” Simran Singh Tiwana, chief executive officer of Star Air, told DH in an exclusive interaction. He further stated that the airline has been seeing an average load factor of 80 per cent of its capacity in the years of its operations. However, on the grounds of being a private (read unlisted) entity, he refrained from divulging the actual financials of the airline.