Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Reliance and Disney India arm merger completed

RIL has pumped in an additional Rs 11,500 crore for the growth of the joint venture.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 02:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 02:54 IST
Business NewsRelianceDisney

Follow us on :

Follow Us