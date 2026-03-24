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Reliance buys 5 million barrels of Iranian oil after US waiver, sources say

Iranian oil, which in recent years has mainly been bought by Chinese independent refiners, is often rebranded as ⁠originating from another ‌country.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:59 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:59 IST
Business NewsOilReliance

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