<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reliance">Reliance</a> Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has acquired health foods maker from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> - Southern Health Foods Private Limited for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 156.42 crore from the existing shareholders of SHFPL.</p><p>The company, represented by its flagship brand Manna, has been a leading manufacturer of wide-ranging healthy foods for well over two decades.</p><p>SHFPL was incorporated on April 16, 2012. According to the company's BSE filing, the turnover of SHFPL for the FY2024-25 was Rs 127.37 crore.</p><p>T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health-focused foods market in Tamil Nadu with noticeable presence in the adjoining states. It is known for healthy offerings like millet-based staples and mixes, drinks and baby food. Apart from adding muscle to RCPL's packaged foods portfolio, Manna's addition will help us serve consumers the best nutritious foods."</p><p>Southern Health Foods Private Limited is a key player in several health-focused foods categories like packaged healthy foods, including millets, oats, multi-grain products, health mixes, breakfast cereals, and dry fruits, among others. </p><p>Manna is widely known for its healthy offerings in many emerging packaged foods categories like millet flour, baby foods and multigrain drink mix.</p>