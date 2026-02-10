Menu
Reliance buys Southern Health Foods for Rs 156 crore

SHFPL was incorporated on April 16, 2012. According to the company's BSE filing, the turnover of SHFPL for the FY2024-25 was Rs 127.37 crore.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 15:23 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 15:23 IST
