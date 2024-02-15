Reliance Industries in talks to buy Tata Play stake from Disney: Report

Bengaluru: Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries is in talks to buy a 29.8 per cent stake in subscription-based satellite TV and video streaming service provider Tata Play from Walt Disney, Business Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the development.

If the negotiations are successful, it would be the first collaboration between the Tata group and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate, allowing Reliance to offer its complete JioCinema content into Tata Play's offerings for its customers, the report added.

Reliance and Disney did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while a spokesperson for Tata Play declined to comment.