Reliance Industries net profit drops 5% in Q1 on weak O2C business

With the consumer base swelling to 489.7 million from 481.8 million at the end of March and per user revenue (ARPU) rising to Rs 181.7 from Rs 180.5, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd -- the digital services business -- posted a 11.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,698 crore in Q1. Also aiding the business was consumers migrating to its latest offering 5G services and cricket world cup.