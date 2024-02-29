Reliance Industries shares climb by nearly 1% after pact with Disney

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries on Thursday ended nearly 1 per cent higher after Walt Disney Co and the firm announced the signing of binding pacts to merge their media operations in India to create a Rs 70,000 crore behemoth.

The stock of the country's most valued firm in terms of market valuation ended at Rs 2,924.75, up 0.54 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 1.68 per cent to Rs 2,958.

Shares of the company ended with a gain of 0.66 per cent at Rs 2,930.75 on the NSE. During the day, it went up by 1.60 per cent to Rs 2,957.95.