Reliance Industries shares climb nearly 3%; market valuation surges by Rs 50,688 crore

<p>New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd advanced nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday, becoming the major driver behind the rebound of stock markets from losses in early trade.</p>.<p>The bluechip stock ended higher by 2.83 per cent at Rs 1,359.75 on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bse">BSE</a>. During the day, shares of the conglomerate rallied 3 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,362 apiece.</p>.<p>At the NSE, shares of RIL climbed 2.8 per cent to end at Rs 1,359.70. The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 50,688.1 crore to Rs 18,40,086.95 crore.</p>.Reliance Industries shares down nearly 8% in four days; market valuation erodes by Rs 1.65 lakh crore.<p>The stock was on a downward trend for the past three trading days. Reliance Industries contributed significantly to the market's rebound from the losses in the early session.</p>.<p>Benchmark indices recovered intraday losses and ended higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 117.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 75,318.39. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 23,659.</p>