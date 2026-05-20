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Reliance Industries shares climb nearly 3%; market valuation surges by Rs 50,688 crore

At the NSE, shares of RIL climbed 2.8 per cent to end at Rs 1,359.70. The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 50,688.1 crore to Rs 18,40,086.95 crore.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 13:53 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 13:53 IST
Business NewssharesNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyReliance Industries LtdcompaniesBSE Sensex

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