Reliance Industries shares end over 1% higher as Jio files for IPO

<p>New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries ended over one per cent higher on Monday after its digital services arm<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/jio-platforms-gets-board-approval-for-27-crore-share-sale-to-file-ipo-papers-on-june-19-4044944"> Jio Platform</a>s filed draft papers for what could become India's largest-ever initial public offering.</p>.<p>The positive trend in the stock also came after billionaire <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/mukesh-ambani-says-reliance-succession-plan-near-completion-as-children-take-over-day-to-day-operations-4045184">Mukesh Ambani </a>unveiled a roadmap for the company's next phase of growth spanning artificial intelligence, satellite broadband, clean energy and consumer businesses at the company's 49th annual general meeting on Friday.</p>.<p>The bellwether stock settled at Rs 1,326.55, up 1.31 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 2.75 per cent to Rs 1,345.45.</p>.Reliance Jio IPO set to test India’s appetite for digital giants.<p>At the NSE, the stock ended unchanged at Rs 1,309.50. Shares of the firm edged higher by 2.70 per cent to Rs 1,344.90 in intraday trade.</p>.<p>The company's market valuation surged by Rs 23,275.96 crore to Rs 17,95,158.92 crore on the BSE.</p>.<p>The rally in the blue-chip stock was also instrumental in driving the markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 291.17 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 77,094.07. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 24,102.90.</p>.<p>Jio Platforms, the telecom-to-technology company that transformed India's digital landscape over the past decade, filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI on Friday for a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares.</p>.Jio Platforms breaks into global top 20 in latest WIPO patents rankings; climbs 320 places on coveted chart.<p>Sources familiar with the matter had said that the IPO could raise about Rs 37,700 crore (USD 4 billion), valuing the company at around USD 137 billion.</p>.<p>The public offer aims to unlock value from Jio Platforms, whose telecom arm has grown into the world's second-largest mobile operator by subscribers in a single country after China Mobile. </p>