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Reliance Industries shares end over 1% higher as Jio files for IPO

The company's market valuation surged by Rs 23,275.96 crore to Rs 17,95,158.92 crore on the BSE.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 12:41 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 12:41 IST
Business NewsReliance IndustriesJiocompanies

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