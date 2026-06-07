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Reliance Infra faces curb on trading in shares, seeks review of insolvency-linked surveillance framework

Reliance Infrastructure shares are otherwise actively and widely traded in the market, reflecting sustained investor participation and liquidity.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 09:43 IST
Business NewssharescompaniesReliance Infra

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