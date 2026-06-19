Reliance Jio IPO set to test India’s appetite for digital giants

<p>Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday formally set in motion the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jio">Jio</a> Platforms Ltd, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of India's largest digital and telecom ecosystem and potentially paving the way for one of the country's biggest public issues.</p><p>Announcing the move at Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting, Ambani said the Board of Jio Platforms had approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), which would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday.</p>.Jio Platforms breaks into global top 20 in latest WIPO patents rankings; climbs 320 places on coveted chart.<p>The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The issue price will be determined through the book-building process.</p><p>The listing is being closely watched by investors and market participants as it offers the first opportunity for public investors to directly participate in the growth story of Reliance's telecom, digital services and technology business, which has transformed India's data consumption landscape over the past decade.</p><p>"With great delight, let me tell you that the Board of Jio Platforms has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus earlier today, and it will be filed with SEBI today," Ambani said. "Akash, Isha and Anant are heading the Jio IPO process and will lead the next generation of value creation opportunities in the future."</p><p>In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Industries said the board of Jio Platforms approved the DRHP for an IPO through a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.</p><p>Positioning the offering as more than a capital-raising exercise, Ambani said the proposed listing would showcase India's ability to build technology enterprises of global scale.</p><p>"The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability and global value," he said. "I assure you, and all prospective new investors, that a brighter future awaits Jio."</p>.Telegram CEO accuses Reliance of 'intentionally sabotaging access' to messaging platform outside India.<p>The IPO is expected to attract considerable investor interest given Jio's dominant position in India's telecom market, expanding digital ecosystem and growing ambitions in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud services and digital platforms.</p><p>For Reliance Industries, the listing also represents the next phase in unlocking value from businesses that have grown beyond their traditional energy roots and become major contributors to the group's future growth strategy.</p>