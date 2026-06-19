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Reliance Jio IPO set to test India’s appetite for digital giants

The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The issue price will be determined through the book-building process.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 13:03 IST
Business NewsMukesh AmbaniReliance JioIPOcompanies

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