Reliance returns to oil indexation for KG gas, seeks buyers for 4 million standard cubic meters per day of gas

At current Brent crude oil price, the starting price translates into a gas price of USD 11.8 per mmBtu (12.67 per cent of USD 85 plus USD 1.08). The maximum bid value against 'v' shall be USD 4.5 per mmBtu, the tender said.

The sale price however shall be the lower of the government-dictated maximum rate payable for gas from difficult fields like deepsea, and the price arrived through the bidding process.