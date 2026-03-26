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Reliance says hasn't bought crude oil of Iranian origin

Industry sources said the last purchases from Iran were made in Euros using a Turkish bank as a go-between, but that option no longer exists.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 15:49 IST
Business NewsIranOilReliance IndustriesReliancecompanies

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