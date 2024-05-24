Reliance’s new venture Tira bets on AI tools to push into nation's sizzling beauty market

By Satviki Sanjay

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s new venture, Tira, is leaning on artificial intelligence tools that can suggest perfumes or cosmetics to woo customers in the burgeoning but competitive Indian beauty sector.

Tira, which was launched by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate in April last year, also uses electronic vending machines in its stores to dispense free samples of skincare products, according to Tejas Kapadia, head of marketing of the year-old startup that has 12 stores across India and a website.

The idea is to give a plethora of experiences using “some form of AI,” Kapadia said in Tira’s first interview since its launch. “Customers love that and they keep coming back,” he added.