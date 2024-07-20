RIL Q1 net profit drops 5.5% on weak oil-to-chemicals business

However, profit margin in the segment was depressed. O2C segment’s EBITDA dipped by 14.3 per cent during the period under review due to lower transportation fuel cracks, particularly gasoline cracks, which dipped by 30 per cent year-on-year. Downstream chemical margins were also lower 15 per cent-17 per cent on a year-on-year basis. However, oil and gas segment EBITDA increased by 29.8 per cent on account of higher volumes from KG D6.