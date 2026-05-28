Rise Infraventures reports strong growth in FY 2025-26

<p>New Delhi: Gurugram-based real estate consultancy Rise Infraventures posted robust growth in the 2025-26 fiscal year, with revenue increasing by nearly 50 per cent to Rs 120 crore, driven by higher brokerage income from the sale and leasing of residential and commercial properties.</p><p>The company facilitated property sales worth Rs 4,840 crore during the year, marking a significant jump from Rs 3,856 crore in the previous fiscal.</p>.Developers acquire 3,093 acres of land in 2025: Report.<p>Established in 2021, Rise Infraventures primarily facilitates the sale of housing and commercial properties on behalf of real estate developers and is also active in the leasing of office and retail spaces.</p><p>“We facilitated the sale of properties worth Rs 4,840 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal as against Rs 3,856 crore in the preceding year,” said Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO of Rise Infraventures. </p><p>The company currently operates in six cities, including Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, and employs around 300 people. </p>.Real estate market set to touch $5.8 trillion by 2047: Report.<p>Gawri said the company plans to expand its footprint across more cities in India. It is also eyeing an entry into the Dubai market once the situation in the West Asia region stabilises.</p><p>Its Bengaluru office is expected to strengthen its presence in South India, while deepening ties with developers, institutional clients, and enhancing advisory capabilities in premium residential and Grade A commercial segments.</p>