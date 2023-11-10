Robert De Niro's company is found liable for gender discrimination

Lawyers for De Niro, 80, portrayed Robinson, 41, as someone who exploited the trust and generosity of her boss, who had already given her significant perks and gifts -- including a Rolex watch and part of a vacation in Hawaii -- while also agreeing to pay her a salary of $300,000 per year in 2019, far more than other Canal office workers were paid. They argued that even though she received title changes, per her own request, her job responsibilities remained that of a personal assistant throughout her 11-year employment, and they repeatedly underscored the fact that she had not made any formal complaint over gender discrimination until she had been accused of financial improprieties.