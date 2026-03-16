Rs 1,250 Crore loan rating sparks buzz for the FMCG firm

<p>HMA Agro Industries Limited has secured fresh credit ratings from CRISIL Ratings for its bank facilities, reinforcing lender confidence in the company’s financial stability.</p><p>In a regulatory disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company announced that CRISIL Ratings Limited has assigned a long-term credit rating of “CRISIL BBB+” with a Stable outlook and a short-term rating of “CRISIL A2.”</p><p>The ratings have been assigned to the company’s total bank loan facilities of ₹1,250 crore.</p><p>A BBB+ rating reflects an adequate degree of safety with respect to timely servicing of financial obligations, while the stable outlook indicates that the rating is expected to remain unchanged in the near to medium term if the company maintains its financial performance. Meanwhile, the A2 short-term rating indicates a strong capacity to meet short-term financial commitments.</p><p>CRISIL stated that all ratings assigned by the agency will remain under continuous surveillance and periodic review throughout the life of the instrument or facility. The agency also retains the right to revise, withdraw, or suspend the rating based on new information or changes in circumstances.</p><p>The rating letter will remain valid until December 22, 2026, while unutilized facilities beyond 180 days would require fresh revalidation.</p>