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Rs 1,250 Crore loan rating sparks buzz for the FMCG firm

The ratings have been assigned to the company’s total bank loan facilities of ₹1,250 crore.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 08:53 IST

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