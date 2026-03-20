Rs 200 Cr move sparks buzz: Is this stock quietly building a power play?

<p>In a move that could catch investors’ attention, a key development in the energy and metals space is signaling long-term strategic expansion. Godawari Power and Ispat Limited has converted preference shares into a massive 19.89 crore equity shares in its wholly owned subsidiary, strengthening its control without deploying fresh capital.</p><p>According to the regulatory filing, this conversion has increased the parent’s holding to 100% in the subsidiary, taking total equity ownership from 10.11 crore shares to 30 crore shares. The transaction, valued at ₹198.90 crore, was executed through non-cash consideration, indicating efficient capital structuring.</p><p>The subsidiary is focused on setting up a 20 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant, placing the company firmly in the fast-growing clean energy segment. This aligns with India’s broader push toward renewable energy and storage infrastructure.</p><p>Market participants often view such internal restructuring and increased subsidiary control as a positive signal, especially when linked to future-ready sectors like energy storage. While no immediate cash outflow was involved, the scale and strategic direction of the move could influence investor sentiment.</p><p>The development was disclosed by company, drawing attention to its evolving growth roadmap beyond traditional operations.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>