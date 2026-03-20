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Rs 200 Cr move sparks buzz: Is this stock quietly building a power play?

The subsidiary is focused on setting up a 20 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant, placing the company firmly in the fast-growing clean energy segment.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:09 IST

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