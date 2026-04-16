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Rs 2.02 billion export deal signals big overseas push

The contract involves the supply of multiple cigarette brands and is part of the company’s broader export expansion strategy.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:39 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:39 IST

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