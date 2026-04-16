Rs 2.02 billion export deal signals big overseas push

<p>A major export order worth INR 2.02 billion is drawing attention for its scale and long-term business impact, highlighting growing international demand for Indian tobacco products. The deal, structured as a long-term supply contract, is expected to provide steady revenue visibility and operational stability over the next two years.</p><p>Elitecon International Limited has secured the contract from South Africa-based Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd, marking its strategic entry into the African market. The agreement, signed on April 14, 2026, will be executed over a two-year period with a one-year lock-in clause.</p><p>The contract involves the supply of multiple cigarette brands and is part of the company’s broader export expansion strategy. With shipments planned through sea and air routes, the order is expected to support efficient capacity utilisation at its manufacturing facilities.</p><p>The development also strengthens the company’s global footprint, adding Africa to its existing presence across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. Industry observers see this as a significant step in tapping high-growth emerging markets.</p><p>Analysts note that the deal could enhance revenue predictability and improve working capital planning, while positioning the company for sustained growth through diversified international operations.</p>