Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Rs 20k crore dream! This small-cap FMCG stock unveils massive global expansion plan

The company aims to strengthen its domestic presence while entering 15+ international markets through structured export corridors across the Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 09:58 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us