Rs 20k crore dream! This small-cap FMCG stock unveils massive global expansion plan

<p>A little-known small-cap company has announced an aggressive growth roadmap that could turn heads on Dalal Street. The firm is targeting nearly ₹20,000 crore in FMCG revenue by FY30 while rapidly expanding its footprint across India and overseas markets. It also plans to build a network of more than 5,000 distributors and over 5 lakh retail outlets globally.</p><p>Elitecon International Limited revealed that it will invest up to ₹700 crore in phases to accelerate its FMCG ambitions. The company aims to strengthen its domestic presence while entering 15+ international markets through structured export corridors across the Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia.</p><p>As part of its FY27 roadmap, Elitecon plans to launch around five new brands and more than 70 SKUs across edible oils, packaged foods, namkeens, ready-to-eat products, and household staples. It also wants to expand from 500 distributors to nearly 2,500 distributors covering around 75,000 retail outlets in 20+ states.</p><p>Looking ahead, the company plans to scale to 10 consumer brands with over 150 products by FY30. Backed by its edible oil refinery in Gandhidham and packaging facility in Uttar Pradesh, the company is betting big on becoming a major FMCG player in India and abroad.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>