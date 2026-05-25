Rs 922 crore power play! Mining giant’s mega deal could change everything

<p>Sindhu Trade Links is making a bold strategic move after its board approved two large acquisitions worth over ₹922 crore through a share swap mechanism, a decision that could significantly reshape its mining and coal asset portfolio. The company also approved an increase in authorised share capital to support the transaction.</p><p>Sindhu Trade Links Limited announced it will acquire a 78.26% stake in Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd. for ₹697 crore through the allotment of over 30 crore equity shares. It will also acquire a 50.10% stake in Sainik Mining and Allied Services for ₹225.45 crore through the issuance of compulsorily convertible preference shares.</p><p>The acquisitions are aimed at consolidating the company’s mining operations and expanding its asset base, including exposure to an integrated coal infrastructure project in Indonesia. The board has fixed May 19, 2026 as the relevant date for pricing the preferential allotments.</p><p>However, the announcement is likely to spark investor debate due to significant dilution and related-party transaction concerns. Shareholders will vote on the proposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for June 18, which could become the key trigger for the stock’s next major move.</p>