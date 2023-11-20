Sam Altman, Greg Brockman to join Microsoft to lead advanced AI research team: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman will be joining the tech giant soon in order to lead a new advanced AI research team.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners," said Nadella in a post on micro-blogging site X.