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Samsung CEO seeks multi-year chip contracts with major customers

Samsung shares have hit record highs ​this year, up as much as 7.5% on Wednesday. Top executive vows to narrow wage gap with rivals.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:50 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:50 IST
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