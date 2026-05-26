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Samsung consumer electronics union asks court to block vote on pay deal

Pay deal gives huge bonuses to memory chip workers, angering other ​divisions. Union claims exclusion from vote violates its rights. Vote is due to conclude on Wednesday
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST
Business NewsSamsungbusiness

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