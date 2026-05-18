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Samsung Electronics, union hold last-ditch talks to avert strike threatening global supply chains

A ​South Korean court partially granted Samsung's request for ⁠an injunction, ordering the union to ensure any strike did not disrupt production.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:41 IST
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