Samsung India research unit adds Hindi to Galaxy AI, ramps up tech for rest

New Delhi: Korean electronics giant Samsung's research and development centre in Bengaluru has developed the Hindi AI model for Galaxy AI and ramped up the technology for some other languages, including Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian, the company said on Monday.

Samsung R&D Institute India-Bengaluru (SRI-B) -- Samsung's largest research and development centre outside Korea -- collaborated with teams around the world to develop AI language models for British, Indian, and Australian English as well, the company said in a statement.

"SRI-B developed the Hindi language for Galaxy AI. Developing the Hindi AI model wasn't simple. The team had to ensure more than 20 regional dialects, tonal inflections, punctuation and colloquialisms were covered.