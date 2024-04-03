Samsung launches AI-powered home appliances range

Mumbai: Consumer electronics maker Samsung India on Wednesday announced the launch of a range of AI-powered home appliances and said it aims to exceed customers' expectations in the fast-growing premium appliances market.

The new range of appliances with bespoke AI (artificial intelligence) will ensure smarter living for Indian homes and reduce energy consumption, contributing to a greener planet, the company said.

"With our bespoke AI-powered home appliances, consumers will be able to customise their choices, get easy controls for elders and kids, and get seamless diagnosis for their home appliances.

"With the transformative power of AI, we are confident that bespoke AI will strengthen our leadership in the digital appliances market in India," said J B Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.