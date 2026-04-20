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Samsung SDI signs first EV battery supply deal with Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz ‌planned ‌to use the batteries in future compact and ⁠mid-size ⁠electric SUVs and coupe models, the statement said.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 06:53 IST
EVMercedesSamsungMercedes Benz

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