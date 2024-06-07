Samsung workers strike, the first in the company's history

Despite the losses, Samsung remained the world's biggest memory-chipmaker by revenue and market share last year, according to TrendForce, a market research firm. But heading into the year, its local rival, SK Hynix, claimed the top spot in the market for the next-generation, high-bandwidth memory chips just as demand for them took off. Companies developing artificial intelligence systems like Nvidia scrambled to buy them. Analysts say that SK Hynix anticipated this demand earlier than Samsung did. Samsung's foundry business, which makes chips designed by other companies, also lags behind rivals.