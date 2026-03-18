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Samsung's unionised workers in South Korea approve strike plan

Strike could ​disrupt global semiconductor supply amid high demand. Union demands removal of bonus cap, Samsung cites investment challenges
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 07:59 IST
Samsungtrade union strike

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