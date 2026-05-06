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Sattva Group plans Rs 5,500 crore project in Mumbai

The project offers access to the Bandra Worli Sea Link through the upcoming Sewri Worli Connector, placing Lower Parel within close reach.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:00 IST
Business NewsMumbaiReal Estateinfrastructure

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