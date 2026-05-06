<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>-based Sattva Group, one of the leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its first residential development in Mumbai with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 5,500 crores.</p><p>The project is known as Sattva Sumera and is located in Parel, part of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>metropolitan region. </p><p>This development comes as Mumbai’s<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/real-estate"> real estate </a>landscape is increasingly shaped by redevelopment, infrastructure expansion, and evolving expectations around urban living. With a strong track record across Bengaluru and other major urban centres, Sattva Group brings a disciplined approach to planning, design, and execution.</p><p>The project offers access to the Bandra Worli Sea Link through the upcoming Sewri Worli Connector, placing Lower Parel within close reach. It also connects to the Eastern Freeway, Atal Setu, and the proposed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-cm-fadnavis-announces-rs-23487-cr-metro-line-to-gateway-of-india-underground-tunnel-network-3922408">Metro </a>Line 11, improving accessibility across South Mumbai and key commercial hubs.</p>.Real estate sector set for premium and luxury housing boom in 2026.<p>Spread across a two-acre land parcel, the development will comprise twin high rise towers rising to approximately 200 metres, with a total development potential of over 20 lakh square feet. The first tower will offer around 500 residences, including two and three bedroom homes with flexible Jodi configurations. Unit sizes range from 760 to 830 square feet for two-bedroom homes and 1,100 to 1,400 square feet for three-bedroom homes.</p><p>Commenting on the launch, Shivam Agarwal, VP Strategy, Sattva Group, said, “Mumbai is at a point where redevelopment is no longer just about replacing older buildings, it’s about improving how people live. You’re seeing a clear shift in what buyers value today. In a city like Mumbai, even small improvements in how a home is designed can make a meaningful difference to everyday living. For us, this is also a long-term play. As the city continues to evolve, especially with new infrastructure coming in, there’s an opportunity to build developments that are simply better thought through and more livable.”</p>