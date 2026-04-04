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SCDCC Bank posts Rs 131.04 crore profit

The bank’s non-performing assets (NPA) ratio has improved, declining from 2.42% to 2.21%.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:16 IST
Business NewsKarnataka NewsBankingbanksProfitSCDCC Bank

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