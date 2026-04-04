<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://scdcc.bank.in/">South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank (SCDCC) </a>has registered a profit of Rs 131.14 crore for the year ending March 31, 2026. This marks an 18.78% growth from the previous year’s profit of Rs 110.41 crore, said President M N Rajendra Kumar. </p><p>The bank with a history of 112 years, has recorded a total business of Rs 20,226.19 crore during the financial year 2025–26. This represents a 16.47% increase compared to the previous year’s total business of Rs 17,366.68 crore. The bank has set an ambitious target of Rs 22,500 crore business for the financial year 2026–27, he told mediapersons in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>. </p><p>The bank’s non-performing assets (NPA) ratio has improved, declining from 2.42% to 2.21%. Despite stiff competition and without relying on deposits from central or state governments, the bank mobilised deposits worth Rs 9,264.64 crore through its branch network, registering a 17.53% increase over the previous year. On the lending front, the bank disbursed advances totalling Rs 9,766.75 crore. Of this, Rs 2,340.05 crore was extended to the agricultural sector—including short-term loans of Rs 2,156.59 crore and medium-term loans of Rs 183.46 crore—while Rs 7,426.70 crore was extended to non-agricultural sectors. The total outstanding loans stand at Rs 10,961.55 crore, he explained. </p>.SCDCC Bank's 110th branch opening on April 4.<p>The SCDCC bank has maintained 100% recovery of agricultural loans for the past 31 years. The bank has 104 affiliated cooperative societies as members. Its total share capital stands at Rs 554.08 crore, while working capital has reached Rs 15,027.66 crore. </p><p>Rajendra Kumar said SCDCC Bank plans to open 10 new branches during the financial year. To support farmers, the bank has issued 1,44,701 RuPay Kisan Credit Card cards to account holders in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Additionally, 92,531 RuPay debit cards have been distributed among other customers, he added. </p>