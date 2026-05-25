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Schneider Electric sees India data center business outpacing core growth on AI boom

Company sees India data centre business becoming ​a much bigger growth driver. Segment is growing at a double-digit pace, executive says
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:06 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:06 IST
Artificial IntelligenceSchneider ElectricSchneider

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