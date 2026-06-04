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SEBI bars Bengaluru-based Rajesh Exports' promoter from securities market over Rs 15-lakh crore revenue misrepresentation

SEBI also flagged non-cooperation by REL's statutory auditors.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 05:36 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 04:55 IST
Business NewsBengaluru newsSebi

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