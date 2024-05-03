SEBI puts 6 Adani companies on notice for violations

Mumbai: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sent notices of regulatory violations to six companies of the Adani conglomerate, including its flagship Adani Enterprises , the group said in stock exchange filings.

On Thursday, Adani Enterprises said the SEBI sent it two notices in the March quarter saying it had not complied with provisions for listed companies and violated disclosure rules on some related-party transactions.

The company did not detail the alleged violations or the parties involved.